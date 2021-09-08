Community Lifelong Mass. residents: Where’s the must-see place in Boston you always take visitors? What's one place visitors shouldn't miss? Fenway Park in Boston. John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

If you are a lifelong resident of Massachusetts, what’s the one thing in Boston you think visitors shouldn’t miss?

We’re tapping into the expertise of lifelong residents for help building an itinerary for Boston visitors. So where should they go?

Should they take a selfie at Fenway Park? Relax in the courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum? Ride a Swan Boat or Duck Boat? Eat at Union Oyster House? Or walk the Freedom Trail?

Boston’s Freedom Trail. – David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

You can share it with us by filling out the survey below or by e-mailing [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article.

