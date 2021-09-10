What’s your favorite place to pick apples in Massachusetts?

How to Boston
Apple-picking season is upon us, and Massachusetts is filled with scenic farms offering festive hay rides, rows of apple trees, and delicious cider doughnuts. But which is the best?
Wherever you prefer picking your apples, tell us what keeps you going back. Does your favorite farm have the best tasting apples? The most fun activities for kids? Or perhaps it serves the most delicious doughnuts around.
Even if you’re not apple picking this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, please share your favorite apple-picking spot and why you can’t wait to return next fall.
Share your answer in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response may be featured on Boston.com.
