Community The best places to go apple picking in Massachusetts, according to Boston.com readers There was one clear winner in Middlesex County. A sign at Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

A Middlesex County family farm founded in 1926 is the best apple orchard in Massachusetts, according to Boston.com readers.

When we asked readers their favorite place to pick apples in the state, Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow received the most votes out of 45 farms named by more than 200 readers. The farm, voted the best in New England by readers last year, offers nearly 200 acres of orchards, as well as mazes, hayrides, and farm animals.

“Great apple variety, fun atmosphere for the family and of course killer apple cider donuts,” wrote Lia Osborne from Newton about Honey Pot Hill Orchards. “Brings back so many memories growing up and I hope to make it back up there soon for apple picking season.”

Ahead, discover where Boston.com readers love picking apples in Massachusetts the most during the fall season. If there’s a number in parenthesis after the name of a farm, it indicates how many times the farm was chosen by readers as the best.

A bountiful crop of large apples at Tougas Family Farm on Sept. 1, 2021.

Best places to pick apples in Massachusetts, according to readers

What readers are saying:

“Best apples in America,” wrote @amphythegreat about Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury.

“Great selection, fun extras, great apple cider donuts, cute animals, and our family has been going there for 17 years,” wrote @one.trick.peony about Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow. “Parlee Farm is a close second.”

“Beautiful farm in western Mass.,” wrote @cuteliljess10 about Quonquont Farm in Whately. “I went there as a kid and try to get back when I can as an adult.”

“Large orchard and breathtaking views while apple picking and scenic stops while driving there,” wrote Jhosmer Garcia from Westford about Jaeschke Orchards in Adams.

“It is a lovely walk to the orchard, the apples are plentiful, and the donuts are delicious,” wrote a reader about Russell Orchards in Ipswich.

A few favorite farms received national recognition this year. Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury was named the No. 1 apple picking spot in the U.S. by Yelp and Tougas Family Farm in Northborough was named one of the 10 best apple orchards in America by USA Today readers.