Community Where’s the best hiking in New England? Let us know. We want to know what trails you'll be hitting as the temperatures start to dip. A hiking trail at Brighton State Park in Island Pond, Vt.

We’ve officially entered the fall season and while the temperatures are slowly starting to drop, it’s still nice enough outside for some outdoor activities like hiking.

If you live in Boston, there may be some traveling involved to get to a great hiking location, but thankfully a decent trail is never too far away. There are 16 national parks and over 100 state parks in the Bay State. Some hiking trails, like those at Blue Hills Reservation, are even accessible by T.

For those looking beyond state lines this fall, New England boasts some of the best hiking in the country with Acadia National Park in Maine, Blackstone River Valley in Rhode Island, and the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, which runs through every New England state.

We’re putting together a guide of the best places to go hiking in Massachusetts and across New England, and want to know what trails readers are most looking forward to tackling this season. We also want to know which New England state readers think is the best for fall hiking.

Whether you’re going hiking as an excuse to take in some fall nature or as a form of exercise, we want to know your recommendations for the best. Tell us what you consider the best trails in the area by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your responses in a future article.