Community Share your best photos of fall foliage in New England with us Send us your most colorful shots. Fall foliage in Richmond, Vermont in 1998. Toby Talbot / AP, File

It’s the time of year when traveling around New England requires frequent stops for filling your camera roll with epic foliage shots. And we’d love to see them.

Whether you snapped pics during a fall hike, train ride, while apple picking, or at one of many “breathtaking” fall foliage spots across the region this season, we want to see them. Or maybe your best shot was taken right in your own backyard.

If you have captured New England’s iconic colors, please share your photos with us and tell us where they were taken and who we should credit. Please send your photos to [email protected] and they may be featured on Boston.com.