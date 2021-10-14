Community We asked for the best fall foliage photos. Here are your favorites. "Love New England!" The view from Mount Olga lookout tower in Molly Stark State Park in Wilmington, Vermont. Lauren Van de Berg

New England’s iconic fall foliage is hard to miss this time of year, but we never tire of viewing it so we asked readers to share their best peak foliage photos.

Our readers answered the call, sending stunning photos from the region’s lakes, ponds, forests, towns, parks, and neighborhoods.

Caroline Ryan Morgan witnessed a double rainbow above Vermont’s colorful foliage this year and shared her photo with us.

“We watched the rainbow fully form, then double, in maybe eight minutes,” she wrote. “Then it poured. Love New England!”

Ahead, check out where readers have been leaf peeping this season.

Massachusetts

Keyes Pond in Westford. Gordon Chartier

Whitehall State Park in Hopkinton. Tuananh

Chapel Brook Falls in Ashfield. Ole Gjoerup

A tree in Concord. Eddie

Factory Pond in Holliston. Tommy Zazulak

A road in Paxton. Nivia Lansnaster

Vermont

Mount Mansfield in Stowe, Vermont. William Zhen

The view from Mount Olga lookout tower in Molly Stark State Park in Wilmington, Vermont. Lauren Van de Berg – Lauren Van de Berg

A road on Burke Mountain in Vermont. Debbie

A rainbow over the foliage in Chester, Vermont. Caroline Ryan Morgan

New Hampshire

The White Mountains. May Lee

Table Rock in Dixville Notch, N.H. Kenny Lowe (@kenl92)

South Mill Pond in Portsmouth, N.H. Karen Ahern

Echo Lake near North Conway in N.H. Sally An

Maine

Baldpate Mountain in Maine. Eric

Scribner’s Mill in Harrison, Maine. Bobby Utah

Jordan Pond at Acadia National Park in Maine. @liv_0rdie