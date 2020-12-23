Holiday travel surges across U.S. despite outbreak

Millions of Americans are traveling ahead of Christmas and New Year’s, despite pleas from public health experts that they stay home.

Phlebotomist lab assistant Jennifer Cukati, right, and Registered Nurse Carina Klescewski, left, care for a COVID-19 patient inside the Sutter Roseville Medical Center ICU in Roseville, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The patient came in the night before "code blue" and COVID-19 positive. His heart stopped and he had to be intubated, and is on a respirator. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
TAMARA LUSH,
AP
December 23, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Some are elderly and figure they don’t have many Christmases left. Others are trying to keep long-distance romance alive. Some just yearn for the human connection that’s been absent for the past nine months.

Millions of Americans are traveling ahead of Christmas and New Year’s, despite pleas from public health experts that they stay home to avoid fueling the raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 320,000 nationwide.

Many people at airports this week thought long and hard about whether to go somewhere and found a way to rationalize it.

“My mom’s worth it. She needs my help,” said 34-year-old Jennifer Brownlee, a fisherman from Bayou La Batre, Alabama, who was waiting at the Tampa airport to fly to Oregon to see her mother, who just lost a leg. “I know that God’s got me. He’s not going to let me get sick.”

Advertisement

Brownlee said that she would wear a mask on the plane “out of respect” for other passengers but that her immune system and Jesus Christ would protect her.

More than 5 million people passed through the nation’s airport security checkpoints between Friday and Tuesday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

That is down around 60% from the same time last year. But it amounts to around a million passengers per day, or about what the U.S. saw in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, when some Americans likewise disregarded warnings and ended up contributing to the surge in the U.S.

Michelle Lopez wondered if she made the right decision after flying from Houston to Norfolk, Virginia, where her boyfriend serves in the Navy.

“I didn’t want to go, but I haven’t seen him in so long,” said the 24-year-old, who last saw her boyfriend about five months ago and was trying to maintain their relationship.

Before flying, Lopez took a COVID-19 test that came back negative. But the two planes she took offered little room for social distancing. Some passengers removed their masks to eat or drink. And not everyone used wipes that airlines offer to sanitize armrests and trays.

Advertisement

Her layover at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport was equally unsettling, she said. It was packed with people and felt hot from too many bodies. Some people wore their masks below their noses. In the bathrooms, not everyone washed their hands for at least 20 seconds, Lopez said.

She works as a medical assistant in a doctor’s office. She will have to quarantine for 10 days at home and get tested again before heading back to work.

Joan Crunk, 75, and her husband, Jim, 80, of Grandview, Missouri, were at the Kansas City airport Tuesday, waiting to pick up their daughter and son-in-law, who were flying in from Savannah, Georgia, and planned to stay with them until Jan. 2. It had been a year since they had seen each other.

Joan Crunk said they talked a lot about whether to gather.

“It is very hard, and we are older. My husband is 80. There is no guarantee from one year to the next,” she said as “Silver Bells” played over the airport speakers.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams encouraged people to celebrate only with people in their households, but added that if they can’t follow the guidance, they should take precautions, such as ensuring good home ventilation.

“We can’t let fatigue cause us to make poor decisions this holiday season that end up making us backtrack, especially when we are so incredibly close to getting ourselves and everyone else across the finish line,” he said, referring to the start of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Advertisement

Overall, the AAA projected that about 85 million people will travel between Wednesday and Jan. 3, most of them by car. That would be a drop of nearly a one-third from a year ago but still a big number in the middle of a pandemic.

Janeen Pierre was juggling a pile of luggage Tuesday and getting her two little girls to the bathroom at the Charlotte, North Carolina, airport before they boarded their flight to Orlando, Florida.

Pierre and her husband had planned to spend Christmas on a Disney cruise, but the pandemic changed their itinerary to ringing in the holidays at Disney’s theme parks instead.

“Disney refunded all of our money, but American Airlines did not. So we’re going to have a very Disney Christmas,” she said, adding that her girls could barely contain their excitement about visiting Cinderella’s Castle.

Still, she said, “With the new strains coming out, I don’t know if this is the smartest idea.”

Doreen Lindsay, a 48-year-old doctor, was on a layover in Atlanta, traveling home to Memphis, Tennessee, from the San Diego area, where she worked with COVID-19 patients in a field hospital. She planned to be with her son for the holidays.

“It’s my son and myself, really. It’s he and I. We’ve been through so much. And he’s excited. Can you believe it? An 18-year-old man happy to have his mom coming home,” she said.

Lindsey said workers at the field hospital were isolated when they completed the assignment and were tested regularly, including up to four times in a span of four days before leaving.

As for her travels, “it’s not just ‘oh, recreation.’ I’m getting back to my place. I’m not going to another,” she said. “The risk has to be worth the benefits.”

___

Associated Press reporters Alexandra Olson in New York; Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri; Sophia Tareen in Chicago; Sarah Blake Morgan in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Sophia Tulp in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Business Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Buttigieg
Love is all around
Share your airport love story December 24, 2020 | 9:08 AM
The Moffatt-Ladd House is a stop on the Black Heritage Trail in Portsmouth, N.H.
Travel
A best-selling author shared why travelers should visit the Black Heritage Trail December 22, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Holiday decorations inside Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street.
Travel
Look at these 10 iconic Boston buildings all decked out for the holidays December 22, 2020 | 12:26 PM
A winter trail at World's End in Hingham.
Travel
The New York Times just recommended this winter hike near Boston December 21, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Travel
The best places in New England to visit around Christmas December 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Winterlights at Naumkeag in Stockbridge.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Mass. has 2 of the best public holiday lights displays in America, according to USA Today December 18, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Hale House in Dixville Notch, N.H.
Travel
This New England lakeside property was named among the best winter lodges in the U.S. December 18, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Flights
JetBlue is adding 2 new warm-weather destinations from Logan December 17, 2020 | 11:39 AM
A castle in Ludlow, Vermont listed on Vrbo.
Travel
A Vermont vacation rental just ranked among the 'coolest' worldwide December 16, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Video
Alaska Airlines parodied an '80s song to promote COVID-19 safety December 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Steriti Memorial Rink in Boston.
Travel
This Boston ice skating rink just ranked among the best in America December 11, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Outdoor dining at Miraval Berkshires.
Travel
A travel website just named this Mass. resort among 20 'incredible' new properties worldwide December 10, 2020 | 1:44 PM
The Berkshires Farm to Fork tour by Farm to Fork Fitness Adventures.
Travel
New England has 3 of the best bike trips in the U.S., according to Bicycling magazine December 9, 2020 | 1:05 PM
A couple enjoys a drink in D'Vino wine bar in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on August 23. (Dubravko Lenert/For The Washington Post)
Travel
Banned almost everywhere else in Europe, U.S. tourists are finding their way to this travel destination December 8, 2020 | 11:45 AM
Main Street at Christmas in Stockbridge.
Country Living
Mass. is home to Country Living's No. 1 Christmas town in America December 7, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Cross-country skiing at Harris Farm in Maine.
Local Getaway
You should try this winter activity at this summer town in Maine, according to Fodor's Travel December 4, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Logan Express
Logan Airport
Massport will temporarily suspend Logan Express bus service in Woburn December 3, 2020 | 4:15 PM
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston.
Flights
Delta is launching a contact-tracing program this month December 3, 2020 | 4:08 PM
Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse.
The Best
New England state listed among the 21 best places to go in 2021 December 3, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Kids learning to ski at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, N.H.
Travel
New England has 4 of the best family-friendly ski resorts in North America, according to Yelp December 2, 2020 | 1:23 PM
At the shore in Miami Beach, visitors can swim, surf and jet ski in the warm and crystal-clear Atlantic waters. You can also nap on the white sands, work on a tan or simply watch the beautiful people, especially at South Beach, a favorite of models and celebrities.
Travel
You can book these Logan Airport deals for travel in 2021 on Travel Deal Tuesday December 1, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Cape Cod Central Railroad's The Polar Express train ride.
Holidays
Polar Express and Christmas trains are running this season. Here's what to know if you go. November 27, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Ragged Mountain in Danbury, New Hampshire.
Skiing
The New York Times calls 2 local ski resorts perfect for social distancing November 25, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Waterville Valley
Skiing
4 of the best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada are in New England November 24, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Thanksgiving
The best places in New England to visit around Thanksgiving November 24, 2020 | 11:33 AM
Travelers retrieve their luggage at Newark International Airport on November 21, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey.
Holiday travel
Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas November 22, 2020 | 5:40 PM
North Conway was just named the best ski town in North America.
Travel
This local spot just ranked as the No. 1 ski town in North America November 20, 2020 | 2:16 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/09/2017: Traffic on the Leonard P Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in the morning. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Travel
Traveling out of Mass. for Thanksgiving? Here's everything you need to know. November 19, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Canyon Ranch in Lenox.
Travel
A Mass. resort just ranked among 25 'picture-perfect winter getaways' November 17, 2020 | 1:44 PM
A customer, left, returns a car to a concierge for Silvercar by Audi in New York, Oct. 31, 2018. The drop-off services from Silvercar by Audi, among other rental agencies, were a response to customer complaints that the return process was too long, causing some to miss their flights. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)
Closings
Silvercar by Audi will close its Logan Airport location next month November 17, 2020 | 10:52 AM