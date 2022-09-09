Entertainment A New England casino was just named the best casino outside of Las Vegas Also, another regional casino was named the best casino hotel. Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino. The Boston Globe

Two casinos in Connecticut are good bets for top-notch gaming and accommodations, according to USA Today readers.

The publication named Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket the best casino outside of Las Vegas and nearby Mohegan Sun in Uncasville the best casino hotel on Friday as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Foxwoods Resort Casino:

“One of two premier gaming resorts in Connecticut, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers 4,500 slot machines–ranging from penny games to $100 minimums–as well as 300 table games, high stakes Bingo at one of the world’s largest Bingo halls, a race book with 50-foot digital projection screens and the largest poker room on the East Coast. Four unique hotel properties and over 30 restaurants make it easy to stay and play.” — USA Today’s 10Best

“On behalf of the entire Foxwoods team, we are honored to be recognized by casino industry professionals, our beloved guests, and readers of USA Today as this year’s #1 Best Casino outside of Las Vegas,” said Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, in a statement. “This award is a testament to our continued dedication to providing best-in-class casino and gaming experiences, and I could not be more proud of our incredible team. The best is yet to come!”

Mohegan Sun ranked No. 5 on the list.

Inside a suite at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. – Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun celebrated the win on its Facebook page on Friday, writing: “For the fifth year in a row, Mohegan Sun has finished #1 in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as the ‘Best Casino Hotel’!”

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Mohegan Sun:

“The Mohegan Sun comprises two hotel towers with a combined 1,563 guestrooms and suites. Mohegan tribal stories come to life throughout the hotel’s design. Rooms are outfitted with the latest technologies, like lightning fast WiFi and intelligent thermostats. Other amenities include a fitness center, pool and Mandara Spa.” — USA Today 10Best

Foxwoods Resort Casino ranked No. 9 on the list.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

