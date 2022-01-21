Family Chalets are trending on Vrbo. Take a peek inside 7 popular New England stays. "These idyllic lodging options are now top options for families’ outdoor getaways." A chalet in Stowe, Vermont, listed on Vrbo.

Families seeking private, cozy accommodations near ski mountains are smitten with chalets this year, according to Vrbo.

The vacation rental online marketplace reports a nearly 85 percent increase in demand for chalets year over year, according to its 2022 Vrbo trend report. The trend report was compiled using a survey data from 1,000 U.S. families and vacation rental demand data for the 12-month period ending on Aug. 31, 2021.

“Nestled in the woods, along lakefronts, and in prime ski destinations, these idyllic lodging options are now top options for families’ outdoor getaways,” wrote Vrbo.

Ahead, check out seven popular New England chalets in Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire that travelers can rent right now, courtesy of Vrbo.

This five-bedroom chalet near Sunday River Resort offers sweeping views of the mountains.

After taking in the views from a wraparound deck, guests can sprawl out in 4,108 square-feet of living space, complete with an open kitchen and living area, four bathrooms, wood-burning fireplace, hot tub, and media room for $513 per night.

This four-bedroom chalet, set on three acres, is across the street from a wildlife sanctuary.

The 2,200 square-foot rental has two kitchens, two master bedrooms, three bathrooms, a hot tub, game room, ski lockers, and a stone fire pit for $249 per night.

The many windows in this three-bedroom chalet offer a spectacular view of Mount Mansfield.

Guests are near Stowe Mountain Resort at this getaway with 1,728 square-feet of living space, an open floor plan, gas fireplace in the living room, balcony, two bathrooms, and an upstairs master bedroom with a king bed for $391 per night.

It’s only a 10-minute ride to Sunday River from this 2,600 square-foot five bedroom chalet, built in 2019.

Sink into a hot tub with Bluetooth speakers at the three-level chalet featuring a gourmet kitchen, two master bedrooms with king beds and en suite bathrooms, great room with gas fireplace, recreation room, fire pit, and patio with gorgeous mountain views for $650 per night.

This four-bedroom chalet with cathedral ceilings is near Stratton Mountain Resort.

The two-story spot has a spacious living area with a fireplace, kitchen with a large wooden dining table, two bathrooms, a fire pit, and a second-floor wraparound deck for $300 per night.

This three-bedroom chalet with a deck is close to several New Hampshire ski mountains.

Attitash Mountain Resort, Cranmore Mountain Resort, and Wildcat Mountain aren’t far away from this 2,500 square-foot chalet, which has an open floor plan, three bathrooms, a wood fireplace, and master bathtub with jacuzzi jets for $275 per night.

Enjoy beautiful views of White Cap Peak and the Grafton Valley from the Woodland Chalet.

The salt water therapeutic hot tub is a highlight of this three-level chalet, which offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, fireplace, screened in porch, deck, and a recreation room for $500 per night.