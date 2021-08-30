Flights American Airlines to restart service between Worcester and Philadelphia The service resumes Nov. 2. An American Airlines plane. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

American Airlines will restart service from Worcester Regional Airport to Philadelphia this fall, Massport announced on Saturday.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier will begin a daily, nonstop flight to Philadelphia International Airport on Nov. 2.

The American Airlines flight will depart Worcester at 6:31 p.m. and arrive in Philadelphia at 8:02 p.m. It will depart Philadelphia at 4:52 p.m. and arrive in Worcester at 6:05 p.m. Passengers will travel on an Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft.

This is the third major airline that has announced air service at Worcester Regional Airport in recent months.

“There are exciting things happening in Worcester and airlines are paying attention,” Massport CEO Lisa Wieland said in a statement. “American was a terrific partner prior to the pandemic, and we are pleased they are returning to Worcester Regional Airport, offering travelers a convenient flight to Philadelphia with connections throughout the world.”

New York-based carrier JetBlue began daily nonstop service between Worcester and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Aug. 19. The carrier will add a second flight to New York in October, as well as a daily, nonstop flight between Worcester and Florida’s Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will launch nonstop daily service between Worcester and New York’s LaGuardia Airport in November.

Worcester Regional Airport, which has been owned by Massport since 2010, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

The airport is offering free parking for travelers through the end of the year.