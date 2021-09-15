Flights JetBlue has one of the best business-class seats for solo travelers, according to The Points Guy "Business-class seats have become more luxurious and more private across the board." A JetBlue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York in 2017. The Associated Press

Solo business travelers on JetBlue enjoy comfort, convenience, and lots of privacy, according to The Points Guy.

The travel site released a list of 5 best business-class seats for traveling solo on Wednesday (“think seats with maximum privacy,” wrote the site) and named the JetBlue Mint Suite among its picks.

The list focuses on flights out of the U.S. and is based on the seat itself, not the carrier’s food or service.

JetBlue is Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier.

“Airlines have been getting increasingly innovative with their business-class products over the last several years,” wrote the site. “Business-class seats have become more luxurious and more private across the board.”

Advertisement:

Here’s what The Points Guy wrote about the JetBlue Mint Suite:

Aside from the new A321LRs flying to London (which offer even better seats), JetBlue offers a consistent business-class cabin across its Mint-equipped fleet. There are 16 Mint seats spread across five rows, with each row alternating between a 2-2 configuration (odd-numbered rows) and 1-1 configuration (even-numbered rows). Solo travelers should select the even-numbered suite-style seats as they have two large tables and a sliding door for privacy. Regardless of which row you end up in, your seat will have a massage function, power outlet, USB port and seatback entertainment. The Points Guy

Travelers will find the seats on select A321s, according to the site.

JetBlue was recently named the best domestic airline in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure readers.

Check out the list of 5 best business-class seats for traveling solo.