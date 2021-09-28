Flights Frontier Airlines is adding a nonstop route between Boston and Cancun this winter The service begins Dec. 16. A Frontier Airlines plane. Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop flights to Mexico from six U.S. destinations this winter, including Boston.

The low-cost carrier announced Tuesday it will fly six new routes to Cancun International Airport from Boston, Baltimore, Columbus, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Raleigh-Durham.

The nonstop daily flights at Boston’s Logan International Airport begin Dec. 16.

“We’re thrilled to grow Frontier’s international route map with new nonstop routes from six major U.S. cities to one of North America’s top vacation destinations, Cancun,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “Frontier has rapidly expanded its international service and continues to identify new opportunities to stimulate tourism demand with low fares and convenient flights. We look forward to welcoming thousands of new customers to explore the endless activities Cancun has to offer.”

Travelers on Frontier must wear face coverings, per the carrier and federal law, and accept a health acknowledgement during the check-in process.

The new service brings Frontier’s total number of nonstop flights to Cancun up to 19, more than any other airline, according to the carrier.

Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $89 through Oct. 3 in celebration of the new routes.