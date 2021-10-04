Flights Delta is adding five new routes from Logan Airport in 2022 International service to Tel Aviv and Athens begins in May. A Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane approaches Logan Airport in Boston. Charles Krupa / AP, File

Delta Air Lines is launching five new routes and upgrading planes at Logan International Airport in 2022, the airline announced Sunday.

The Atlanta-based carrier will begin nonstop international routes to Tel Aviv on May 26 and Athens on May 27, as well as domestic routes to Baltimore, Denver, and San Diego on July 11.

“We’ve strengthened our Boston hub as demand has accelerated, adding about 3,800 more seats a day by next summer than our last peak in 2019,” Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning, said in a statement.

The Tel Aviv and Athens routes will operate three times a week on the Airbus A330-900 and A330-300, respectively. Baltimore service will take place five times daily by Delta Connection partner Republic Airline on the Embraer 175. Delta will fly from Boston to Denver and San Diego daily on the Boeing 737-900 and Boeing 737-800, respectively.

The company will also launch its A321neos, “a more modernized, fuel-efficient aircraft,” out of Logan Airport in the spring, first to transcontinental markets from Boston before rolling them out across the carrier’s domestic network.

“The 194-seat aircraft features thoughtful touches like a new First Class seat design to offer more privacy and a sturdier tray table, spacious overhead bins and state-of-the-art HEPA cabin air filtration systems, as well as access to Wi-Fi and power ports,” the airline wrote.

By summer, Delta will operate up to 160 daily nonstop flights to 55 destinations in Boston, a more than 20 percent increase in capacity since October of 2019.

“We are excited to welcome new Delta flights to Boston, connecting visitors and travelers to exciting destinations around the world,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “These flights coming to Logan Airport in 2022 will allow more people to access hundreds of destinations and the global economy.”