Flights The U.S. airlines most likely to bump you, according to Upgraded Points JetBlue, Logan International Airport's largest carrier, is among the most reliable airlines. Frontier Airlines, which flies out of Terminal E at Logan Airport, is among the airlines most likely to bump passengers, according to Upgraded Points. Frontier Airlines

Upgraded Points revealed a list of U.S. airlines most likely to bump travelers just in time for the December holidays.

The report names 17 airlines and the top five offenders (in order) are: Envoy Air (a subsidiary of American Airlines), Frontier Airlines, PSA Airlines (a subsidiary of American Airlines), Horizon Air (a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines), and Republic Airlines (an operator of regional flights for American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines).

Upgraded Points used data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to analyze the number of involuntarily denied boardings per 100,000 passengers from U.S. airlines between January 2020 and June 2021.

Envoy Air, the worst offender, bumped 4.58 passengers per 100,000, according to the report. Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta, ranked last with zero bumps.

JetBlue, Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier, ranked No. 12 on the list and bumped .09 passengers per 100,000.

“According to our research, Delta is among the most reliable U.S. airlines, alongside United, JetBlue, and Allegiant,” wrote the website.

