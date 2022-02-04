Flights canceled at Logan Airport due to Friday’s storm

How to Boston
More than 440 flights have been canceled at Logan International Airport on Friday due to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow in the region.
By Friday morning, JetBlue, Logan’s largest carrier, had canceled 63 percent of its Boston flights, according to FlightAware.com, a website which tracks delayed and canceled flights. Allegiant Air canceled all of its Boston flights. Several other airlines had canceled more than half of their flights at Logan: United Airlines canceled 69 percent, Southwest 55 percent, and American Airlines 51 percent.
Logan Airport posted an advisory on social media, warning customers about potential storm-related delays and cancellations on Friday and advising travelers to check their airline’s flight status.
JetBlue will waive change/cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 to/from the following destinations: Boston, New York, Newark, N.J., Westchester County in N.Y.; and Worcester.
“Customers may rebook their flights for travel through Tuesday, February 8, 2022 online in the Manage Flights section of jetblue.com or by calling 1-800-JETBLUE (538-2583) prior to the departure time of their originally scheduled flight,” JetBlue wrote on its website. “Customers with cancelled flights may also opt for a refund to the original form of payment. Original travel must have been booked on or before Wednesday, February 2, 2022.”
