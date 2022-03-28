Flights JetBlue just launched nonstop service to 2 U.S. cities from Boston Service began on Sunday. A JetBlue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The Associated Press

Bostonians can now book nonstop flights aboard JetBlue to two Midwestern cities.

The airline launched daily nonstop service to Milwaukee and Kansas City on Sunday.

“Our customers and crewmembers have been asking for years to add flights to the Midwest and we listened,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president of network planning for JetBlue, in a statement.

The Milwaukee flight leaves Logan International Airport at 7:30 a.m. and arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport at 9:09 a.m. local time. The flight leaves Milwaukee at 5:30 p.m. and arrives in Boston at 8:45 p.m. The Kansas City flight leaves Boston at 7 a.m. and arrives at Kansas City International Airport at 9:32 a.m. local time. The flight leaves Kansas City at 6:40 p.m. and arrives in Boston at 10:36 p.m.

Travelers fly in an Airbus A220 aircraft.

Milwaukee, located on the scenic shore of Lake Michigan, offers plenty of natural beauty, arts and entertainment, and “Midwest charm,” JetBlue wrote in a press release.

“A downtown RiverWalk connects German heritage-inspired Old World Third Street to the Historic Third Ward with its shops and art galleries and Milwaukee Public Market,” JetBlue wrote. “Milwaukee is a city of colorful, walk-around neighborhoods, acclaimed culinary scene, and entrepreneurial spirit, where exciting attractions like the Milwaukee Art Museum meet brewery tours, excursion boats, professional sports and a summer-long schedule of lakefront festivals.”

Kansas City is known for its “world-famous barbecue, sultry jazz, world-champion sports and romantic fountains,” JetBlue wrote in a press release.

“Lately, however, it’s the city’s remarkable renaissance that is driving new interest in the destination,” the airline noted. “More than $10 billion has been poured into the city, reinventing the visitor experience from the ground up in regards to museums, hotels, restaurants, attractions and more.”

JetBlue first announced the new routes in April, stating that service would begin in the second quarter of 2022.

The airline credits the Northeast Alliance (NEA) for the new destinations, a partnership with American Airlines. The Northeast Alliance aims to bring more flight options to passengers in Boston and New York through codeshare flights, new routes, expanded schedules, and reciprocal benefits through rewards programs.

In 2022, the NEA will offer 200 daily departures from Boston and nearly 500 daily departures from New York’s three major airports, according to the airline.

JetBlue also launched service to Milwaukee and Kansas City from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

JetBlue is Logan Airport’s largest carrier.