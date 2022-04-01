Flights Delta’s A321neo will debut in Boston next month The first flight will take place on May 20. Delta's A321neo will debut in Boston in May. Delta

Travelers at Logan International Airport will fly first in Delta’s new state-of-the-art aircraft this spring.

The Atlanta-based airline is debuting its A321neo narrowbody jet in Boston, which the company announced in October. The first flight will take place on May 20 to San Francisco.

“Boston is getting Delta’s latest and greatest with this new state-of-the-art A321neo,” Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior Vice President of network planning, said in a statement. “With a new First Class seat design, tons of entertainment options and fast-streaming WiFi, the experience is closer to your personal media room or home-away-from-home office.”

Service on the A321neo will expand to Seattle Aug. 11 and to Denver and San Diego on Aug. 20.

The planes seat 194 customers, with 132 in the Main Cabin, 20 in First Class, and 42 in Delta Comfort+. They offer a new domestic First Class seat design, as well as enhanced memory-foam seat cushions, improved privacy space, a sturdier tray table, and more stowage space for personal items.

The seatback entertainment will include hit movies, TV shows, and music, according to the airline, and travelers will enjoy fast-streaming WiFi and power ports at each seat and more space in overhead bins. The aircraft will also include state-of-the-art air filtration systems.

“As we continue building Boston as a premier hub and international gateway, we’re committed to offering customers superior products and experiences like these, along with significant choice and better convenience when making their travel plans,” Esposito said.

Delta is adding 155 A321neos to its fleet and will take delivery of the aircraft through 2027. The A321neo offers 20 percent better fuel efficiency over Delta’s current A321ceos, according to Delta.