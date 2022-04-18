Flights Low-cost airline PLAY is offering deals from Boston to Europe this week PLAY begins flying at Logan International Airport on May 11. Boston's new low-cost airline PLAY. PLAY

Boston’s newest low-cost airline is offering discounted airfare to Europe, but travelers must book by Friday.

Iceland-based PLAY’s 25 percent off flash sale on flights to Europe from Boston, Baltimore, and New York is available from April 18 to April 22. The deal is in celebration of the airline’s inaugural flight from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Wednesday.

To take advantage of the deal, travelers must book round-trip flights by Friday for travel between April 18 and June 10 or Sept. 1 and Nov. 15.

PLAY customers can score discounted fare to the following destinations: Barcelona; Berlin; Brussels; Copenhagen; Dublin; Göteborg, Sweden; Iceland; Liverpool; London; Madrid; Paris; Stavanger, Norway; and Trondheim, Norway.

The airline says its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item and pay extra for upgrades such as meals, checked bags, extra legroom, and more.

Last month, the airline offered deals to Europe in celebration of its May 11 launch at Logan International Airport. The airline will begin flights out of New York Stewart International Airport on June 9.

Travelers can book trips at flyplay.com.