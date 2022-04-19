Flights Logan Airport removing all mask mandate signage "We are in transition," Massport officials said. Passengers at Terminal C, where JetBlue operates at Logan Airport. The Boston Globe

Logan International Airport is removing all mask mandate signage after a federal judge on Monday struck down the nationwide mask mandate.

“The mandate was a federal rule enforced by federal agencies,” Massport officials shared in a statement. “We are in transition due to the late decision last night by our federal partners and will be removing all signage about the mask mandate this morning.”

Masks are no longer required on planes, buses, trains, and other public transportation, per the ruling, and many airlines, including JetBlue — Logan Airport‘s largest carrier — United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines, said masks will now be optional on domestic flights.

Advertisement:

The White House is determining whether to appeal the ruling, according to The New York Times.

The TSA posted the following statement after Monday’s ruling: “Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

JetBlue wrote, in a travel alert posted Monday night: “While no longer required, customers and crewmembers are welcome to continue wearing masks in our terminals and on board our aircraft.”

Customers and crewmembers traveling internationally should still carry a mask, the airline noted, in case it is required at their destination.

Earlier this month, 60 percent of more than 3,500 Boston.com readers said they wanted to see the mask mandate on plane travel end.