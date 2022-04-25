Flights This is the best airline in the U.S., according to WalletHub JetBlue was named the most comfortable airline. Delta's A321neo will debut in Boston in May. Delta

Delta Air Lines is the best U.S. airline of 2022, according to consumer website WalletHub.

Atlanta-based Delta was recently named the best overall airline and the most reliable airline in the U.S. in the WalletHub report.

The website analyzed 16 metrics across the following four categories using 2021 U.S. Transportation Department data on the nine largest U.S. airlines and two regional carriers: baggage, departures, and complaints; animal incidents; in-flight comfort and cost; and safety.

Delta had the lowest rate of cancelations, delays, mishandled luggage, and denied boardings, according to the report.

“We have never strayed from our focus on safety and reliability, and this award is a reflection of the unwavering commitment of our people to that focus,” John Laughter, executive vice president and chief of operations for Delta, said in a statement. “Delta people are the best in the industry, and we’re proud to have their hard work recognized.”

JetBlue, Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier, ranked near the bottom of the list at No. 9. It was also named the most comfortable airline.

“JetBlue leads the pack in terms of in-flight experience, offering free amenities such as Wi-Fi, extra legroom, and complimentary snacks and beverages,” WalletHub wrote.

In May, travelers at Logan Airport will be the first to fly Delta’s new state-of-the-art A321neo narrowbody jet.

The Wall Street Journal named Delta the best U.S. airline of 2021 earlier this year in its annual Airline Scorecard, a ranking of major U.S. airlines. JetBlue ranked last on that list.

View the WalletHub report.