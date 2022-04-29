Flights Travelers can take a seaplane from Boston to Provincetown beginning next month Service on Tailwind Air begins May 25. A Tailwind Air seaplane. Tailwind Air

Travelers can soon get from Boston to Provincetown via seaplane on Tailwind Air.

Beginning May 25, travelers can take a 35-minute, nonstop flight on Tailwind Air’s Cessna Caravan amphibian seaplanes from Boston Harbor’s Fan Pier Marina to Provincetown Harbor.

The flights will depart from Boston at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays. The planes accommodate eight people, and the service includes complimentary water taxi/launch service to and from the seaplane.

“We are the only seaplane operator in the Northeast with scheduled commuter service, allowing a semi-private, super fast experience to hard-to-reach popular summer destinations, while also continuing to serve our core Manhattan to Boston Harbor customers,” said Peter Manice, director of scheduled service for Tailwind Air, in a statement.

Advertisement:

Tailwind Air will also offer nonstop and one-stop flights between Manhattan and Provincetown Harbor.

The company first launched nonstop service between Boston Harbor and New York City in August.

With the addition of Provincetown Harbor, Tailwind Air will serve four destinations from its Boston Harbor base: Plymouth, Manhattan, and East Hampton.

The flights will operate through Sept. 5.

Boston to Provincetown fares start at $275, and Manhattan to Provincetown fares start at $795. Fares can be booked at flytailwind.com.