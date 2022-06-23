PLAY is offering limited half-off deals on these international flights from Boston

Need weekend plans?
Iceland-based PLAY, which begin flying out of Logan Airport in May, is celebrating the anniversary of its first flight with a flash sale this weekend.
PLAY is offering 50 percent off of select international flights from Boston, Baltimore, and New York. The flights must be purchased between June 24 and June 26 at midnight Eastern Standard Time.
The half-off deal is valid on the following flights:
The sale price includes all mandatory fees, taxes, and carrier charges.
The airline says its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.
Travelers can book flights on play.com.
