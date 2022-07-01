Flights What to know about flight delays, cancellations at Logan Airport Keep up with the latest news about flights in and out of Boston. Logan International Airport. Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

Airline cancellations and delays have plagued Logan International Airport and airports nationwide this season as carriers struggle with staffing and other issues.

Here’s the latest locally relevant information on the situation at Boston’s Logan International Airport. (This post will be updated as new information is available.)

Delays and cancellations at Logan Airport:

Thursday brought 5,147 flight delays and 471 cancellations across the U.S., according to flight-tracking website FlightAware, and Logan Airport saw 261 delays and 29 cancellations. On Friday morning, the site reported 762 delays and 226 cancellations nationwide, and 42 delays and 7 cancellations at Logan Airport before 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration screened 2.4 million people at airport security checkpoints nationwide on Sunday, the highest since February 2020. Delta Air Lines, which has decreased its flight schedule this summer amid the issues, says it is expecting a volume of travelers “not seen since before the pandemic” between July 1-4.

JetBlue, Logan’s largest carrier, recently tweeted that Sumner Tunnel closures and roadway construction could add to travel delays in Boston and advised arriving at Logan three hours before an international flight and two hours before a domestic flight.

The carrier apologized to customers on Tuesday for the long security lines at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y., and recommended travelers get to the airport at least three hours before all flights because wait times could be up to an hour or more. JetBlue also apologized to customers for delays and cancellations in April and announced a reduction in summer flights.

The outlook for Fourth of July weekend:

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told NBC’s Lester Holt, about Fourth of July air travel: “There are going to be challenges.”

Massport shared a news release about Logan Airport this weekend: “Massport is expecting an increase in passengers around the holiday weekend and is urging the use of public transportation and HOV modes such as the MBTA’s Blue Line and Silver Line (FREE from Logan), and Logan Express.”

Travelers can download the free FlyLogan app for information about Logan Airport, Logan Express tickets, flight status, parking, and more.

Officials at the agency declined to comment additionally ahead of the holiday weekend.

With rain in the forecast on Saturday, JetBlue is waiving change/cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling on Saturday to and from 21 locations due to weather, including the following in New England: Boston, Worcester, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket; Hartford, Conn.; Portland, Maine; and Providence, R.I. Travel must have been booked on or before June 30.

JetBlue travelers with cancelled flights can get a refund, or customers can rebook flights online through Monday.

Delta Air Lines announced on Tuesday it is issuing a systemwide fare difference travel waiver for July 1-4, “which allows customers to rebook their trip to before or after potentially challenging weekend travel days — with no fare difference or change fees, as long as customers travel between the same origin and destination.”

Why are there so many delays and cancellations?

Nationwide, airports and airlines are facing challenges.

“Everyone is having problems dealing with the combinations of not enough staff, not enough equipment, and all sorts of weather problems, and it’s been really rough,” Charlie Leocha, president and co-founder of Travelers United, told the Today Show.

In a June 24 letter to Buttigieg, Airlines for America said U.S. airlines have cut 15 percent of summer flights, stepped up hiring and training programs, and offered more flexibility for itinerary changes. The group accused the FAA of not having enough air traffic controllers.

“The majority of cancellations and the majority of delays have nothing to do with air traffic control staffing,” Buttigieg told Holt. “But when there is an issue, we’re working that issue.”

“Often we’re hearing the lack of a pilot ready to go cited as an issue or a problem that is contributing to a delay or a cancellation. That is part of what was supposed to be avoided by offering all of this tax payer money to these airlines,” he said.

Many pilots retired during the pandemic, too.

American Airlines said it is hiring a record number of 2,000 pilots this year, and United said earlier this month that it will hire more than 2,000 new pilots this year and 10,000 pilots by 2030.