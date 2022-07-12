Flights Southwest just launched a sale on fall flights Travelers must book by July 21. A Southwest Airlines flight prepares to land at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va. The Associated Press

Thinking of planning a fall trip? Southwest on Tuesday announced a sale on fall flights.

The low-cost, Dallas-based carrier is offering Wanna Get Away fares for as low as $59 and Wanna Get Away Plus fares for as low as $89 through July 21 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. The deals are good for travel between Aug. 16 and Nov. 16 and Nov. 29 and Dec. 14, according to the carrier.

One-way flights from Boston include $71 to Baltimore; $114 to Myrtle Beach, S.C.; $126 to Chicago; $136 to Charleston, S.C., and Savannah/Hilton Head and Atlanta; $168 to New Orleans; and $176 to Long Beach, Calif.

Those eyeing a Florida vacation this fall can get to Jacksonville, Panama City Beach, Pensacola, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa, and West Palm Beach for $160, as well as Miami for $171.

Advertisement:

The fares are nonrefundable, and available seats and days are limited. Fares are valid on nonstop service where indicated. Otherwise, the fares are valid on single connecting service.

In May, the airline introduced its newest fare category: Wanna Get Away Plus, which allows transferable flight credits so customers can transfer an eligible unused flight credit to another traveler for future use.

Southwest and other airlines have cut hundreds of flights this summer due to understaffing. Logan Airport and airports across the country have struggled this summer with delays and cancellations, which experts say is due to staffing and other issues.