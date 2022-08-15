Flights Travelers can now earn rewards at Logan Airport The points can be redeemed for airline and hotel rewards, retail gift cards, and ride share credits. Logan Express at Logan Airport. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

Travelers can now earn rewards when they park, shop, and dine at Logan International Airport.

The new BOS Rewards program, available at bosrewards.com or on the FlyLogan app, rewards travelers points when they make purchases at Logan and other airports and participating businesses. They also earn points when parking at Logan Airport or taking the Logan Express.

Travelers can redeem the points for prizes such as airline and hotel rewards, retail gift cards, and ride share credits.

“We are constantly looking for ways to enhance the passenger experience at Logan by improving our facilities, increasing efficiency, and adding new technology,” Ed Freni, director of aviation for Massport, said in a statement. “BOS Rewards is yet another way to benefit from using our FlyLogan app, which provides access to so many resources at Logan right at your fingertips.”

The program also has a charitable component. Enrolled passengers can donate their points to local organizations such as the Angel Flight Northeast, the Boys and Girls Club of South Boston, Piers Park Sailing Center in East Boston, The Base, and the YMCA of East Boston. The organizations receive the donations on a monthly basis.

Passengers can enroll in the program for free. Here is a list of participating businesses.