Flights How JetBlue compared to other top U.S. airlines in 2022, according to The Points Guy The carrier scored low in reliability. A JetBlue airplane is shown at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The Points Guy just ranked the 10 best U.S. airlines of 2022, and JetBlue fell among the bottom of the list due to issues with reliability and customer satisfaction.

JetBlue, Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier, ranked No. 7 on the annual list, down from No. 6 last year. For the fourth year in a row, The Points Guy named Delta Air Lines the best airline in America.

The travel website examined the following factors to determine the ranking: reliability (30%), experience (25%), loyalty (25%), and costs and reach (20%), using airline data from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.

JetBlue scored 49.51 out of 100, while bottom-scoring Spirit scored 30.89 and top-scoring Delta scored 70.43 out of 100.

JetBlue showed mixed results in the experience category, which includes cabin features, lounges, family, and customer satisfaction. The carrier scored high in cabin features and low in customer satisfaction.

“For the second year in a row, JetBlue ran away with the highest score for cabin features,” The Points Guy wrote. “The airline offers complimentary Wi-Fi and seatback TV screens to every single passenger. There’s no need to download an app to watch content or purchase a costly internet subscription plan to stay connected. All travelers enjoy those features when flying JetBlue.”

Though customer satisfaction increased overall across the 10 airlines from the previous year — 3.14 complaints rather than 12.49 complaints per 100,000 passengers — JetBlue performed low in customer satisfaction, which reflects how often customers complain to the U.S. Department of Transportation about the carrier.

JetBlue also performed low in three of the five factors in the reliability category: timeliness, which is how often flights are delayed; and baggage and wheelchairs/scooters, which is how frequently luggage and mobility devices are mishandled.

The carrier’s other strength, aside from its cabin features, is award availability, according to the site, which is part of the loyalty category and involves passenger ease redeeming awards across popular travel times.

JetBlue began flying between Boston and London earlier this month. The carrier announced in July that it has agreed to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion.

Cancellations and delays have plagued Logan Airport and airports nationwide this summer as carriers struggle with staffing and other issues.