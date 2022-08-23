Flights You can snag one-way fares as low as $39 during JetBlue’s ‘Big Fall Sale’ The deal is for travel between Sept. 6 and Nov. 16. JetBlue planes at Logan Airport. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

As the weather cools down, travelers looking to get out of town can snag discounted fares to places like Miami, New Orleans, and Nashville during JetBlue’s Big Fall Sale, which launched on Tuesday.

Travelers can book fares as low as $39 one-way for travel between Sept. 6 and Nov. 16. The deal pertains to the lowest available fare — Blue Basic or Blue — and is not valid on Friday and Sunday travel. The eight-day sale ends Aug. 30.

JetBlue is Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier.

One-way deals from Boston include $49 fares to Nantucket, Miami, Kansas City, New York, and Washington, D.C.; $59 to Baltimore and Cleveland; $69 to Detroit, Jacksonville, and New Orleans; $79 to Fort Lauderdale and Charleston; $89 to Nashville; and $99 to Orlando and San Antonio.

Travelers can also take advantage of discounted flight and hotel packages when planning a JetBlue vacation.

Customers must book by Aug. 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

JetBlue recently ranked No. 7 on the annual list of 10 best U.S. Airlines released by The Points Guy.

Cancellations and delays have plagued Logan Airport and airports nationwide this summer as carriers struggle with staffing and other issues.