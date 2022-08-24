Flights Logan Airport is among 10 U.S. airports with great public transportation options, according to The Points Guy The airport is a standout when it comes to getting travelers to and from the terminal. A Logan Express bus at Logan Airport. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

It’s been a challenging summer for air travelers, but customers at Logan Airport can take public transportation off their list of worries, according to The Points Guy.

The travel website recently listed Logan Airport among 10 U.S. airports with great public transportation options.

“Travelers departing from and arriving at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) have a number of options when trying to connect to Boston’s various public transportation options,” The Points Guy wrote. “The easiest way to reach the city center is to connect to the T, the city’s subway system (which also happens to be the oldest in the country). How you link up to the T and what line you use will depend on your destination (or origin point) in the city.”

Here is what The Points Guy wrote, in part, about Logan Airport transportation:

“Your best bet for downtown Boston, Back Bay, Fenway Park and other city destinations is to board a shuttle from any airport terminal to go to the Blue Line’s Airport Station. You can then transfer to the Orange Line or Green Line within central Boston. If you’re looking to reach the Seaport District or Cambridge spots like Harvard University, you can instead board one of the Silver Line’s rapid transit buses, which bring travelers to and from Boston’s South Station, a Red Line stop and transit hub for Amtrak and commuter trains. The Silver Line buses stop at all terminals.” — The Points Guy

The Massport Shuttle is free, and the Silver Line is free from Logan Airport. One-way fares on the T cost $2.40 and children age 11 and under ride for free with a paying customer.

Massport lists on its website the transportation options at Logan Airport. Travelers should note that the Orange Line is currently shut down through Sept. 18 for repairs.

Cancellations and delays have plagued Logan Airport and airports nationwide this summer as carriers struggle with staffing and other issues.

View the entire list of 10 U.S. airports with great public transportation options.