Snag flights for as low as $39 during JetBlue’s flash sale

Travelers can leave Boston behind this fall for less money by taking advantage of JetBlue’s fall flash sale.
During JetBlue’s three-day “Fall in Love” sale, travelers can snag one-way flights good for travel between Sept. 20 and Nov. 16 for as low as $39. Customers must book by Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
One-way deals from Boston include $49 to Nantucket, New York, and Washington, D.C.; $59 to Baltimore, Charleston, and Nashville; $69 to Chicago, Philadelphia, and Richmond; $79 to Buffalo and Minneapolis; and $89 to Atlanta and Miami. Fares include taxes and fees.
The deal pertains to the lowest available fare — Blue Basic or Blue — and is not valid on Friday and Sunday travel. Restrictions and blackout dates may apply, according to the airline.
JetBlue, Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier, agreed to buy Spirit Airlines in July. The airline recently ranked No. 7 on the annual list of 10 best U.S. Airlines released by The Points Guy.
Cancellations and delays have plagued Logan Airport and airports nationwide this summer as carriers struggle with staffing and other issues.
