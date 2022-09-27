Flights Airlines announce rebooking policies due to Hurricane Ian Find out how you can rebook your flight or get a refund. Airlines have posted information about rebooking flights due to Hurricane Ian. Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

With Hurricane Ian predicted to made landfall along Florida’s Gulf coast as early as Wednesday, airlines have posted rebooking information for travelers flying to and from Florida this week.

JetBlue

JetBlue, Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier, announced in an alert that it is waiving change and cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling through Friday to and from the following Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

Customers must rebook their flights scheduled for travel Sept. 26 through Friday in the manage flights section of the airline’s website before the departure time of their originally scheduled flight. Customers with cancelled flights can get a refund if travel was booked on or before Sept. 25.

Delta

Delta Air Lines announced in an advisory that Hurricane Ian may impact travel through Friday to and from the following Florida destinations: Daytona Beach, Panama City, Key West, Fort Lauderdale, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Orlando, Miami, Melbourne, West Palm Beach, Pensacola, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Tampa, and Fort Walton Beach.

For customers who have tickets issued on or before Sept. 25, the airline will waive the fare difference and change fee when rebooked travel takes place on or before Oct. 3 in the same cabin service. When rebooked travel takes place after Oct. 3, the change fee will be waived but a difference in fare may apply. Customers may cancel their reservation and apply the value of the ticket toward another ticket within a year of the original flight date, but a fare difference will apply.

Southwest

Southwest, in an advisory, says it is allowing customers to rebook flights taking place through Friday to and from the following Florida destinations: Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Panama City Beach, Pensacola, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa, and West Palm Beach, as well as Havana, Cuba.

Customers may rebook in the original ticket class or travel standby within 14 days of the original travel date with the original origin and destination cities without paying an additional charge. Also, customers may request a refund for a flight that is cancelled. Check out Southwest’s travel event rebooking and refund instructions for more information.

American Airlines

American Airlines customers can change their trip without paying a change fee, wrote the airline in a travel alert, if they are traveling to or from the following Florida destinations: Daytona Beach, Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Key West, Melbourne, Miami, Orlando, Panama City, Pensacola, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tallahassee, Tampa, and West Palm Beach, as well as Kingston and Montego Bay in Jamaica, Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, and Havana, Cuba.

Customers must have purchased their ticket by Sept. 23 for travel between Sept. 23 and Oct. 1 and can travel through Oct. 8. They cannot change their destination or origin city and must rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference. Changes must be booked by Oct. 1.

United Airlines

United Airlines wrote in a travel notice that the change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for customers traveling through Friday to and from the following Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Key West, Miami, Orlando, Panama City, Pensacola, Sarasota, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

Tickets must have been purchased by Sept. 23 and the original cabin and origin and destination cities must remain the same. Customers must rebook by Oct. 8.