PLAY is offering international flights from Boston starting at $99

Travelers looking to explore Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park, Blue Lagoon, and more can get there for less than $100 round trip aboard PLAY during a sale on airfares through Sunday.

In celebration of World Tourism Day on Tuesday, Iceland-based PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering travelers $99 round-trip tickets to Iceland and $129 round-trip tickets to Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Liverpool, Paris, and London Stansted, from Boston, Baltimore, and New York.

Travelers can snag the deal between between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2. for travel between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. The price includes all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.

The airline says its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.