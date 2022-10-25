Flights Snag one-way fares for as low as $31 during JetBlue’s Monster Sale Southwest also launched a three-day sale. A JetBlue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, The Associated Press

Ahead of Halloween, JetBlue has announced a three-day Monster Sale with one-way fares as low as $31.

Travelers seeking airfare deals this fall and winter can book a JetBlue flight by Thursday at 11:59 p.m. for travel between Nov. 2 and Feb. 15, 2023. To get the deal, travelers must fly on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the airline.

JetBlue is Logan Airport’s largest carrier.

Bostonians who take advantage of the JetBlue deal can fly one-way from Logan Airport to Baltimore for $31, to Cleveland for $49, to Charleston for $59, to Chicago for $69, to Miami, Nashville, and New Orleans for $79, to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando for $99, and more.

The deal is for JetBlue’s lowest available fare (Blue Basic, otherwise Blue). Blackout dates for JetBlue’s Monster Sale are Nov. 18-28 and Dec. 16-Jan. 3, 2023.

Southwest announced a three-day Monster Fare Sale of its own on Tuesday, with one-way fares as low as $49.

Similar to JetBlue’s sale, travelers must book the Southwest flights by Thursday at 11:59 p.m. However, travel for this deal is between Nov. 29 and March 8, 2023 and blackout dates are Dec. 16 to Jan. 9, 2023.

Travelers who book Southwest can fly one-way from Logan Airport to Baltimore for $76, to Charlotte and Cleveland for $128, to Chicago for $133, to Atlanta for $143, Fort Lauderdale for $150, and more.

Southwest customers will fly on one-way Wanna Get Away fares on Tuesdays and Wednesdays except as otherwise specified.