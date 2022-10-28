Flights Travelers can snag discounted flights to Europe through PLAY’s Halloween deal The deals are available through Monday. A PLAY airlines plane. PLAY

Iceland-based PLAY is offering “scary low prices” to European destinations as part of a Halloween special on offer through Monday.

Travelers can book discounted airfare with PLAY from Logan International Airport in Boston to Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Iceland, Liverpool, London, and Paris for travel Nov. 1 through March 31, 2023.

The flights to Iceland cost $99 one-way as part of a round- trip booking, and the flights to the remaining destinations cost $129 one-way as part of a round-trip booking, according to the airline.

The airline says its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.

The deal ends Oct. 31 at midnight ET. The price includes all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.

The Halloween deal is also available from Baltimore/Washington, D.C., and New York.