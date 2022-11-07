Flights Travelers can fly from Boston to 2 new European destinations aboard PLAY this spring The seasonal service begins in March and May. A PLAY airlines plane. PLAY

Bostonians can travel to two new European destinations aboard PLAY this spring, the airline announced Monday.

Iceland-based PLAY will launch flights from Logan International Airport to Stockholm on March 31, 2023, and Hamburg on May 16, 2023. The seasonal service will end in October.

Stockholm, the capital and largest city in Sweden, offers a fun and “unique” urban setting, according to PLAY, while Hamburg, the second-largest city in Germany after Berlin, has “a vibrant culture, historical museums, and eye-catching architecture.”

“By offering low fares and convenient flights, PLAY aims to capture passengers’ attention in these two new regions while giving American travelers low-cost flights to these exciting destinations,” Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY, said in a statement.

The airline announced in October that it will begin seasonal service from Boston to Athens on June 2, 2023.

PLAY began flying out of Logan Airport in May. The airline says its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.

PLAY is offering 15% off gift cards on Nov. 10-11. The gift cards are good for four years.

Tickets are available at flyplay.com.