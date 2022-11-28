Flights Save money on flights with JetBlue’s Cyber Monday deal The sale ends Tuesday. A JetBlue plane. Seth Wenig / AP, File

Cyber Monday shoppers looking for deals on airfare can save money on JetBlue flights during a special two-day sale.

JetBlue is taking $100 off roundtrip flights and $50 off one-way flights when $100 is spent on each segment of the trip during the airline’s “We just click” promotion, taking place Nov. 28-29 for travel between Nov. 28, 2022, and Oct. 26, 2023.

The Cyber Monday discount applies to base fare, is valid on non-stop flights only, and excludes transatlantic routes.

Travelers must book by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. ET on jetblue.com and use the code CYBER22. There’s a limit of one code per booking and exclusions apply.

JetBlue’s checked bags costs are as follows: For Blue/Blue Basic/Blue Extra fares, the first checked bag costs $35 and the second checked bag is $45. Additional bags cost $150. For Blue Plus, the first checked bag is included and the second checked bag is $45.

As a reminder, customers who purchase Blue Basic fares can no longer board with a carry-on bag, with the exception of Mosaic members, active military, customers who combine a Blue Basic fare with an Even More Space seat, and unaccompanied minors.

For even more JetBlue deals this week, JetBlue Vacations is offering deals on JetBlue flights with hotels and cruises when booked by Nov. 29 for travel Dec. 5-Oct. 15, 2023.

JetBlue is Logan Airport’s largest carrier. The airline recently announced it will add flights from Boston to Paris in 2023.