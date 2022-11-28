Flights Get these Logan Airport deals on Travel Deal Tuesday Travelers can save money when booking flights on Nov. 29. A dolphin pod swims at the mouth of the Tagus River with Lisbon in the background on June 24, 2022. The Associated Press

Bostonians can snag discounted airfare to Miami, Honolulu, Lisbon, and more destinations on Travel Deal Tuesday this year, according to flight tracker app Hopper.

Travel Deal Tuesday, taking place Nov. 29, offers more deals than Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to Hayley Berg, Hopper’s lead economist.

“Travel Deal Tuesday is the best day of that post Thanksgiving shopping period to find really great deals on travel,” Berg said. “It’s the one day of the year where we see the highest number of discounts available on flights and hotels across the travel industry.”

Hopper, which has an office in Boston, sent nearly 12 million deal notifications on Travel Deal Tuesday last year and detected an average of 68 deals per second, which is 50% more than usual. Some shoppers saved $300 on domestic flights and $1,000 on international flights, the site reported.

Travelers can score deals to the following “bucket list” destinations this year, according to the site: Bali, Santorini, Rome, Tokyo, and more.

Deals out of Logan International Airport on Tuesday, Berg said, will include round-trip flights to Miami for as low as $100; Las Vegas for $151; Cancun for $250; Honolulu for $443; Rome for $493; and Tokyo for $1,050.

What’s more: Hopper is “sweetening the deal” by offering an additional $35 to $100 discount off airfare plus hotel discounts, Berg said.

Participating airlines include Aer Lingus, Condor Airlines, Icelandair, PLAY, Porter Airlines, and more, according to Hopper.

PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering 35% off flights to Iceland and 40% off more than 22 European destinations when booked Nov. 24-29 for travel Nov. 24-March 31,2023.

JetBlue Vacations is offering deals on JetBlue flights with hotels and cruises when booked by Nov. 29 for travel Dec. 5-Oct. 15, 2023. JetBlue is Logan Airport’s largest carrier.

Travelers can find out more about Travel Deal Tuesday, including perks offered by Hopper such as travel credits and price freezing, at traveldealtuesday.com.