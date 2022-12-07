Flights What to know about JetBlue’s revamped ‘TrueBlue’ loyalty program The new program launches in spring 2023. An interior view of JetBlue's new Airbus A321LR aircraft.

JetBlue is revamping its TrueBlue loyalty program in the spring and, for the first time, occasional flyers will earn perks, the New York-based airline announced Wednesday.

With the program overhaul — its most significant in more than a decade — for the first time customers can earn rewards before reaching Mosaic status, JetBlue’s elite tier, according to the airline. JetBlue will track each customer’s progress using a new metric called tiles. The tiles will replace Mosaic-Qualifying Points.

“We’re rolling out a bigger, better, bluer TrueBlue program this spring that’s designed to meet the needs — and exceed the expectations — of more customers, whether they travel once a week, or just once in a while,” Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty for JetBlue, said in a statement. “No two travelers are alike, which is why we’ve redesigned TrueBlue to let customers customize their perks as they soar toward Mosaic status, choosing the ones that are most valuable to them along the way.”

Certain benefits will remain, according to the airline. TrueBlue members will continue to earn TrueBlue points on JetBlue and eligible American Airlines flights for award travel on JetBlue. TrueBlue points will never expire.

Tiles can be accumulated in the following two ways:

One tile will be awarded for every $100 in qualifying JetBlue spend, which includes flights, JetBlue Vacations, Paisly by JetBlue, JetBlue fees, JetBlue add-ons, and American Airlines-operated flights.

2. One tile will be earned for every $1,000 in qualifying spend on all JetBlue cards.

The airline is introducing a Perks You Pick menu. Customers can start choosing perks after earning 10 tiles and pick a new perk for every additional 10 tiles up to 50. Once passengers reach 50 tiles, they earn Mosaic 1 status.

The Perks You Pick menu includes early boarding, priority security, an alcoholic drink, a JetBlue Vacations bonus, and a 5,000 points bonus.

The new program has four Mosaic levels, each with signature perks. The airline outlined the perks earned at each Mosaic level in a press release.

In the spring, TrueBlue members will be awarded tiles based on how much they’ve spent in 2023 and choose their Perks You Pick. Mosaic members will be assigned a Mosaic level based on how much they’ve spent in 2022 or 2023, whichever is greater.

JetBlue will add flights to Paris in 2023. Over the summer, JetBlue, Logan Airport’s largest carrier, agreed to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion.