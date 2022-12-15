Flights How early you should arrive at Logan Airport for your flight, according to data Hint: Early. Exterior view of a section of Logan International Airport. Cody O'Loughlin/The New York Times

Logan International Airport is among the top 15 U.S. airports where early arrival is most important, according to a new study by Upgraded Points.

The travel site recently analyzed 50 major U.S. airports and determined that Logan Airport ranked No. 13 among the need for early arrival for domestic flights. Travelers at Logan should arrive 2 hours and 33 minutes ahead of their flights, according to the study.

“Between bustling holiday crowds and outlandishly-long security lines, a little pre-planning can go a long way,” wrote the site.

The rankings were determined by 15 factors that together equaled a possible score of 50. The higher the airport’s overall score, the earlier the recommended arrival time. Logan Airport scored a 37.7 out of 50. The top scoring airport was Chicago O’Hare International Airport at 40.33 points, where passengers need to arrive 3 hours and 4 minutes before their flights.

The following 15 factors determined the scores: airport size, number of annual passengers, number of annual enplanements, number of restaurants/bars, number of shops, number of lounges, percentage of on-time departures, percentage of delayed departures, average TSA wait time, number of terminals, number of gates, number of airport employees, number of parking lots/decks, car traffic volume, and car traffic index.

In The Wall Street Journal‘s annual airport ranking, released last month, ranked Logan No. 11 among the nation’s largest airports and said Logan passengers have the best commute from curb to gate but pay the most for car rentals.

The Transportation Security Administration found a record number of guns at Logan Airport this year.