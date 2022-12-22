Flights A running list of airlines waiving fees ahead of storm "Due to current weather conditions across the country, we are expecting system-wide disruptions on Thurs. and Fri. this week," Logan Airport officials wrote. The passenger check-in at Terminal A. Steven Senne / The Associated Press

Airlines are allowing itinerary changes ahead of a storm system expected to bring heavy snow to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes as well as heavy rain and wind to Massachusetts Thursday night into Friday.

Logan Airport is expected to serve more than 1 million travelers between Dec. 19 and Jan. 2, Massport reported on Wednesday, so the airport has scheduled extra staff for assistance. Passengers should arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights, Massport noted.

“Due to current weather conditions across the country, we are expecting system-wide disruptions on Thurs. and Fri. this week,” Logan Airport officials said on social media. “Many airlines are waiving change fees and we recommend passengers reach out to their airlines regarding their travel plans.”

Massport recommends travelers contact their airline for the most updated flight and travel information before heading to Logan. On Thursday morning, there were 43 delays and 31 cancellations at Logan Airport by 9 a.m., according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Passengers can use the FlyLogan App to view a flight status, book Logan Express tickets, order food, and more, Massport noted. Parking is expected to be near capacity during the holiday travel period, Massport wrote in a press release, so travelers should take public transportation.

“There may be periods of robust activity at the TSA checkpoints throughout the day, but those lines generally move quickly,” Massport said.

Ahead, check out the travel advisories posted by airlines this week.

JetBlue

JetBlue, Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier, is waiving change fees and fare differences for customers traveling Thursday and Friday between several cities, including Boston, the airline posted in an alert. Customers can rebook flights for travel through Dec. 25 online in the manage flights section of jetblue.com before the departure time of the originally scheduled flight. Customers with cancelled flights can get a refund. Original travel must have been booked on or before Dec. 20.

Delta

Delta Air Lines will waive fare differences when rebooked travel occurs on or before Dec. 27 in the same cabin of service as originally booked, the airline announced in an advisory and listed impacted cities, including Boston. Change fees will be waived when rescheduled travel occurs after Dec. 27, but a difference in fare may apply.

Southwest

Southwest issued a travel alert letting customers know that travel between Dec. 20-26 may be rebooked in the original class of service as long as it takes place within 14 days of the original travel date and between the original cities. The airline listed the impacted cities, including Boston.

Spirit

Spirit posted an advisory that says the airline is waiving change fees and fare differences for travel Dec. 22-24 at impacted cities, including Boston. After Dec. 28, the change fee is still waived, but a fare difference may apply.

American Airlines

American Airlines customers can change their trip without paying a change fee, wrote the airline in a travel alert that listed impacted cities, including Boston. The change fee is waived in any fare class if travelers bought the ticket by Dec. 19, are scheduled to travel Dec. 22-24, can travel between Dec. 19-30, and don’t change their origin or destination city. Changes must be booked by Dec. 24.

United Airlines

United Airlines will waive change fees and fare differences for flights departing on or before Dec. 28, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin — in any fare class — and for the original cities, the airline wrote in a travel notice. The airline listed the impacted cities, including Boston. The original ticket must have been purchased by Dec. 18 for travel between Dec. 22-25. The rebooking window is Dec. 19-28.