JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’

Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue.
JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The one-way fare deals must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
JetBlue is Logan Airport‘s largest carrier.
Bostonians can fly to Buffalo for $44; Baltimore, Chicago, and Detroit for $49; Atlanta, Charleston, and Savannah for $59; Miami, Nashville, and Orlando for $69; Houston, New York, and San Antonio for $79; Austin, San Diego, and Seattle for $89; Las Vegas for $99, and more.
The sale is good for the lowest available fare (Blue Basic, otherwise Blue) and blackout dates may apply. Also, certain routes may not operate daily or may begin later during the sale window. Fares include government taxes and fees.
Travelers can also take advantage of discounted flight and hotel packages with JetBlue Vacation.
