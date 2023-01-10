Flights Southwest just launched a sale with one-way fares as low as $49 The sale ends Thursday. Southwest airplanes are seen on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in 2010. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Travelers can get one-way Southwest fares beginning at $49 during a limited-time sale on winter and spring flights that launched on Tuesday.

The sale, which ends Thursday at 11:59 PT, is good for travel between Jan. 31 and May 17.

The three-day sale comes on the heels of the Dallas-based airline’s meltdown in which more than 15,000 flights were canceled over the holidays, leaving customers stranded and luggage displaced.

“We disrupted holiday travel for millions when some of our systems and processes became stressed by Winter Storm Elliott, bringing disruptions that were far reaching,” said Bob Jordan, Southwest CEO, in a statement on Thursday. “We are taking immediate steps to address the massive inconvenience as well as the issues that contributed to it.”

The company has been processing tens of thousands of refunds and reimbursements per day, according to Jordan, “and will not let up” until every impacted customer is taken care of.

Deals out of Boston’s Logan Airport during the sale include one-way $49 flights to Chicago, $59 flights to Savannah, $69 flights to Nashville and Charleston, $75 flights to Orlando, $99 flights to San Diego, and more.

The tickets must be purchased 21 days in advance of the trip and prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees.

Travelers should note that blackout dates are Feb. 16-20, according to the airline, and seats and markets are limited. The fares apply to nonstop service where indicated. If nonstop service is not indicated, the sale applies to single connecting service, according to the airline.