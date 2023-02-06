Flights Snag one-way JetBlue flights for as low as $49 for one day only Logan Airport's largest carrier is offering the limited deal as part of its week-long birthday celebration. A JetBlue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on March 16, 2017. The Associated Press

Travelers in need of flights can save money by booking with JetBlue on Monday.

JetBlue, Logan Airport’s largest carrier, is celebrating its 23rd birthday by dropping a deal every day this week, beginning with $49 one-way flights.

The flights must be booked by Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET. and are good for travel between March 1 and April 26.

Travelers can get one-way flights from Boston to Baltimore, Cleveland, and New York for $49; Atlanta, Chicago, Kansas City, and Milwaukee for $69; Buffalo, Detroit, and Raleigh for $79; Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and New Orleans for $89; San Francisco and Seattle for $94; Dallas, Denver, and Houston for $99, and more.

The sale is good for the lowest available fare (Blue Basic, otherwise Blue) and fares include government taxes and fees. The deals apply to Tuesday and Wednesday travel and have limited availability. Blackout dates apply.

JetBlue, which agreed to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion last summer, is adding flights to Paris from Boston this year.

The airline is revamping its “TrueBlue” loyalty program this spring, using a new tile system and awarding occasional flyers as well as frequent flyers.

Last week, JetBlue opened its travel booking platform Paisly to all travelers. Previously, the service was only available to those booked on a JetBlue flight.

The Wall Street Journal recently named JetBlue the worst airline in America for the second consecutive year.