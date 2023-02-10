Flights JetBlue is again offering $49 one-way flights for one day only The deal is part of the airline's week-long birthday celebration. A JetBlue flight flies in to Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City in 2019.

Travelers have another chance to snag $49 one-way flights during JetBlue’s birthday celebration.

JetBlue, Logan Airport’s largest carrier, celebrated its 23rd birthday this week by dropping a deal every day. The airline is bringing back its one-day sale on flights on Friday.

The flights must be booked by Friday at 11:59 p.m. ET. and are good for travel between March 1 and April 26.

Travelers can get one-way flights from Boston to Baltimore, Cleveland, and New York for $49; Atlanta, Chicago, Kansas City, and Milwaukee for $69; Buffalo, Detroit, and Raleigh for $79; Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and New Orleans for $89; San Francisco and Seattle for $94; Dallas, Denver, and Houston for $99, and more.

The sale is good for the lowest available fare (Blue Basic, otherwise Blue), and fares include government taxes and fees. The deals apply to Tuesday and Wednesday travel and have limited availability. Blackout dates apply.

Other available deals include money off vacation packages through Feb. 13 and extra points for hotel bookings through Feb. 16.