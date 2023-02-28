Flights JetBlue and other airlines are waiving fees due to the storm "Due to winter weather, passengers are advised to reach out to their airlines on the status of their flight," Logan Airport officials wrote. JetBlue planes on the tarmac at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Michael Dwyer / The Associated Press

Airlines are allowing itinerary changes due to a winter storm on Tuesday, Greater Boston’s first “plowable” snowfall of the winter.

“Due to winter weather, passengers are advised to reach out to their airlines on the status of their flight,” wrote Logan Airport officials on social media, and provided a flight status link.

On Tuesday morning, there were 43 delays and 87 cancellations at Logan Airport by 9:30 a.m., according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. On Monday, Logan saw 248 delays and 38 cancellations.

“There are flight delays and cancellations at Logan but we are not expecting a significant impact from the storm since there is little snow in Boston,” Massport officials said in a statement. “We urge passengers to check their flight status before heading to Logan, drive safely, and allow extra time to get to the airport and through security.”

Ahead, check out the travel advisories posted by airlines this week.

JetBlue

JetBlue, Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier, is waiving change fees and fare differences for customers traveling Monday and Tuesday between several cities, including Boston, the airline posted in an alert. Customers can rebook flights for travel through March 3 online in the manage flights section of jetblue.com before the departure time of the originally scheduled flight. Customers with cancelled flights can get a refund to the original form of payment. Original travel must have been booked on or before Feb. 26.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines will waive fare differences when rebooked travel occurs on or before March 3 in the same cabin of service as originally booked, the airline announced in an advisory and listed impacted cities, including Boston. Change fees will be waived when rescheduled travel occurs after March 3, but a difference in fare may apply.

American Airlines

American Airlines customers can change their trip without paying a change fee, wrote the airline in a travel alert that listed impacted cities, including Boston. The change fee is waived in any fare class if travelers bought the ticket by Feb. 25, are scheduled to travel Feb. 26-28, can travel between Feb. 26-March 5, and don’t change their origin or destination city. Changes must be booked by Feb. 28.

Southwest

Southwest issued a travel alert letting customers know that travel between Feb. 27-28 may be rebooked in the original class of service as long as it takes place within 14 days of the original travel date and between the original cities. The airline listed the impacted cities, including Boston. Customers can use waiver code EVENT02262023.

Spirit

Spirit posted an advisory that says the airline is waiving change fees and fare differences for travel Feb. 27-28 at impacted cities, including Boston. After March 4, the change fee is still waived, but a fare difference may apply.

United

United Airlines will waive change fees and fare differences for flights departing on or before March 4, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin — in any fare class — and for the original cities, the airline wrote in a travel notice. The airline listed the impacted cities, including Boston. The original ticket must have been purchased by Feb. 24 for travel between Feb. 27-28. The rebooking window is Feb. 26-March 4.