Flights JetBlue just launched a 3-day sale with flights from Boston as low as $49 Travelers must book by Thursday. A JetBlue plane. Seth Wenig / AP, File

The first week of spring is bringing higher temperatures and lower airfare for JetBlue customers who take advantage of the company’s big spring sale.

JetBlue, Logan Airport’s largest carrier, just launched a three-day sale with airfare out of Boston for as low as $49 one way.

The flights must be booked by Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET. and are good for travel between April 4 and June 21.

Travelers can get one-way flights from Boston to Baltimore, Martha’s Vineyard, and New Jersey for $49; Atlanta, Nantucket, and Syracuse for $69; Fort Lauderdale and Washington for $64; Cleveland and Detroit for $69; Miami for $79; Charleston, Orlando, and West Palm Beach for $89, and more.

The sale is good for the lowest available fare (Blue Basic, otherwise Blue), and fares include government taxes and fees. The deals apply to Tuesday and Wednesday travel and have limited availability. Blackout dates apply.