Your companion can fly free on Southwest during a limited-time promotion

Southwest Airlines is offering free flights for companions of its loyal travelers for a limited time.
Travelers must be members of the airline’s Rapid Rewards program to take advantage of the three-day Companion Pass offer, announced on Monday. Those who aren’t members can create an account at Southwest.com. Rapid Rewards accounts are free.
Here’s how the promotion works:
2. Travel by May 24.
3. A companion may fly free with you between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30 (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way).
After Southwest customers register and book by April 5 and travel by May 24, they’ll receive an email from the company within 10 days verifying they have qualified for the Companion Pass. The promotional Companion Pass will then be awarded to their account, after which they may designate a companion and book travel with the companion between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, according to the airline.
“Now more than ever, Customers are looking to get the most loyalty value from their purchases,” said Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing at Southwest, in a statement. “We’re continuously looking for opportunities to appreciate our Rapid Rewards Members, especially with this unique way to earn the coveted Companion Pass. It’s a great way for them to experience the value and many perks of our award-winning loyalty program, as well as our legendary Hospitality.”
The promotion is not valid on flights purchased with Rapid Rewards points.
