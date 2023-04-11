Flights JetBlue adding flights to a third transatlantic destination in 2023 Logan Airport's largest carrier plans to launch service to Amsterdam. In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies in to Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. AP Photo / Rick Bowmer, File

JetBlue is adding service between New York and Amsterdam this summer, and will follow with service from Boston, the airline announced Tuesday.

The airline, Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier, will fly between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol starting “late this summer,” according to the company, and follow with service to Amsterdam from Boston pending government operating authority.

“This route is long overdue for some competition,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer of JetBlue, in a statement.

JetBlue called Amsterdam, “one of the most visited cities in the world,” noted for its “historic buildings, world-famous museums and iconic canals.”

Last week, a Dutch court blocked a government attempt to limit flights at Schiphol Airport, giving the airline confidence to enter the market, according to JetBlue.

“Our formula of combining a customer-centric experience and everyday low fares isn’t something you find in Europe,” Hayes said. “We’re confident that customers, Amsterdam airport officials, and the Dutch government will be delighted by JetBlue when they see first-hand the positive impact we can make, and we look forward to working together with Dutch officials to ensure long-term success in the market.”

Travelers will fly on JetBlue’s Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint Suite seats and 114 core seats.

JetBlue currently flies to London and will begin service to Paris this year, which makes Amsterdam its third transatlantic destination.

Seats will go on sale in the coming weeks, according to the company.

JetBlue announced on Monday that it will add flights to Orlando and Fort Myers, Fla., from Worcester Regional Airport.