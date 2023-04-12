Flights Porter Airlines has a new route between Boston and Canada Plus, travelers can snag 20% off flights through April 13. A Porter Airlines aircraft. Porter Airlines

Travelers can now fly direct from Boston to Ottawa aboard Porter Airlines.

The Canadian airline recently announced three new destinations from Ottawa International Airport in Canada’s capital: Logan International Airport in Boston, Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., and Thunder Bay International Airport in Ontario.

The new routes are part of the airline’s expansion plan in Ottawa and Porter is now the only airline with year-round daily direct flights to Boston and Thunder Bay from Ottawa, according to the airline.

Travelers fly on a 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.

“Porter’s new service to Ottawa is an excellent addition to the destinations available from Boston Logan, as we continue to see an increased demand in international travel,” Ed Freni, director of aviation for Massport, said in a statement. “This route and others by Porter provide New Englanders with more options when planning a trip to Canada and beyond.”

The new flights create several one-stop connecting routes as well. Porter now operates eight nonstop routes from Ottawa International Airport, and Charlottetown, the capital of Canada’s Prince Edward Island, will become the ninth on May 17.

Introductory roundtrip fares between Boston and Ottawa cost $377, according to the airline.

Porter Airlines is offering 20% off select flights purchased by April 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET for travel by June 28. Travelers can use the promo code KJX35H to get the deal. For more information go to flyporter.com.