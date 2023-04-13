Flights This Southwest sale has one-way flights starting at $59 The sale ends April 20. Southwest airplanes are seen on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 27, 2010 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Travelers planning trips in May, late summer, and fall can snag airfare deals on Southwest.

Southwest is offering flights for as low as $59 one way for travel May 2-24 and Aug. 8-Nov. 1. The sale ends April 20 at 11:59 PT.

Deals out of Boston’s Logan Airport include one-way $79 flights to Baltimore; $104 flights to Pittsburgh; $123 to Washington, D.C.; $126 to Myrtle Beach, S.C.; $141 to Nashville; $155 to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and $191 to Burbank, Calif.

The tickets are valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel and must be purchased 21 days in advance of the trip. Prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees.

Seats, travel days, and markets are limited, according to the airline. The fares apply to nonstop service where indicated. If nonstop service is not indicated, the sale applies to single connecting service, according to the airline.

Travelers can book on southwest.com.