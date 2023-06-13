Flights JetBlue is launching service between Boston and Grenada later this year Service begins on Nov. 4. Silversands Grenada, where a 100-meter infinity pool leads to Grand Anse Beach.

Bostonians can relax on the world-famous Grand Anse Beach in the Caribbean this fall by flying direct on JetBlue from Logan International Airport.

JetBlue is launching nonstop service between Boston and Grenada on Nov. 4, the airline recently announced. It will be the carrier’s second route to the island as it currently operates daily flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The Boston route is part of the airline’s Caribbean network expansion.

“As one of the premier destinations in the Caribbean, we are pleased to be bringing additional JetBlue service to Grenada,” Robin Hayes, chief executive officer of JetBlue, said in a statement. “The destination has continued to perform well, and we expect that with more ways for our customers to reach its idyllic shores, the future of our partnership looks even brighter.”

Advertisement:

The Saturday year-round flight will take place on the airline’s 159-seat A321 MINT aircraft with 16 lie-flat seats, according to the Grenada Tourism Authority. It will depart from Boston at 8 a.m. and arrive at Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada at 1:43 p.m. The return flight will leave Grenada at 3:03 p.m. and arrive in Boston at 7:04 p.m.

“We are proud to continue diversifying our network and to introduce even more options to connect our customers in our focus cities of New York, Boston, Orlando, and Los Angeles to the places they want to fly, bringing more great service and everyday low fares to more customers,” said David Jehn, vice president of network planning and partnerships for JetBlue, in a statement. “These new routes will position JetBlue to deliver even more growth and connectivity to popular destinations, while also furthering the airline’s significant presence across Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Other new flights this fall include a route between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Saint Kitts and Nevis that begins Nov. 2.

Fares are currently available on jetblue.com.